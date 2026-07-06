This Bold Pink 1997 BMW Z3 Roadster Signed By Sydney Sweeney Can Be Yours If You're Short Enough

Imagine getting a car, nay, winning a car, only to find out you don't fit in it. The excitement of this newly acquired, no-cost-to-you vehicle wears as you try and stuff yourself into the seat and behind the wheel in what might be a desperate attempt to drive it at least once. You come to realize you'll never get to truly enjoy the car, and must part with it, which was the disappointing reality of the Michigan man who won the very pink 1997 BMW Z3 roadster topping this page.

The pink BMW was part of a special giveaway put together by Black Bear Pictures and Regal Cinemas for the release of "Christy" to theaters. Any person who bought tickets to the film in its first two weeks at the box office was automatically entered to win. The car is the actual car used by Sydney Sweeney for the title character, Christy Martin, in the film, and was signed by the controversial star.

According to Garage Kept Motors in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where the car is currently consigned, the undisclosed winner and owner of the vehicle happens to be a fairly tall man. He did make an attempt to drive the car around once, but quickly realized he would never truly be able to enjoy it. He made the difficult decision to part with it after just a few months of ownership. But his unfortunate misfortune can be your gain because you now have the chance to own a very bold pink convertible that Sydney Sweeney drove and signed.