This Bold Pink 1997 BMW Z3 Roadster Signed By Sydney Sweeney Can Be Yours If You're Short Enough
Imagine getting a car, nay, winning a car, only to find out you don't fit in it. The excitement of this newly acquired, no-cost-to-you vehicle wears as you try and stuff yourself into the seat and behind the wheel in what might be a desperate attempt to drive it at least once. You come to realize you'll never get to truly enjoy the car, and must part with it, which was the disappointing reality of the Michigan man who won the very pink 1997 BMW Z3 roadster topping this page.
The pink BMW was part of a special giveaway put together by Black Bear Pictures and Regal Cinemas for the release of "Christy" to theaters. Any person who bought tickets to the film in its first two weeks at the box office was automatically entered to win. The car is the actual car used by Sydney Sweeney for the title character, Christy Martin, in the film, and was signed by the controversial star.
According to Garage Kept Motors in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where the car is currently consigned, the undisclosed winner and owner of the vehicle happens to be a fairly tall man. He did make an attempt to drive the car around once, but quickly realized he would never truly be able to enjoy it. He made the difficult decision to part with it after just a few months of ownership. But his unfortunate misfortune can be your gain because you now have the chance to own a very bold pink convertible that Sydney Sweeney drove and signed.
One man's loss is your future garage gain
Currently listed on Cars & Bids, this BMW Z3 roadster was painted pink for the film, though Martin was actually awarded a white Z3. Speculation would lead one to believe the color change might have been a purposeful nod to Martin's boxing persona, known for wearing pink in the ring. The exterior sports a few minor blemishes that likely accrued during filming.
Sweeney's signature sits prominently on the dash and you can enjoy looking at it at red lights or from the passenger seat. The Oregon leather upholstery feels properly broken in after 20 years and over 65,000 miles and it also sports an automatic transmission, but don't let that be a deal breaker. This is an almost Barbie pink-colored convertible which already promises a certain level of fun before you get behind the wheel. You don't need a manual to have a good time. Other than that the car, featuring a 1.9 liter inline-four engine seemingly runs fine, although the listing does state that the airbag light is illuminated. It's an old car. These things happen.
Pretty in pink
The convertible also comes with the signed poster awarded with the car featuring signatures from Sydney Sweeney and Christy Martin, as well as the film's director David Michôd, and Katy O'Brian, who played Lisa Holewyne, former boxer and Christy Martin's now wife.
If for any reason you're not as impressed with the car's pedigree and background, this is quite possibly the pinkest BMW roadster; a color you will certainly not find anywhere else. Especially if your thing is bold colors, then this seriously would be a perfect car for you.
Otherwise, the Z3 has been a true enthusiast staple since its introduction for the 1996 model year. It quickly gained world acclaim after playing opposite Pierce Brosnan as James Bond's nifty moving accessory in the film "GoldenEye." And if you didn'y known, it's an American-made German brand vehicle — BMW manufactured its Z-line at its South Carolina plant. After 30 years, it still offers a fun alternative to its competitors like the Mazda MX-5 and Porsche Boxster, and has aged rather gracefully. Prices are even more impressive, as Z3s tend to sit in a fairly accessible range in the collector market, for now.
Speaking of reasonable pricing, as of this writing this BMW Z3 sits at $11,700 on Cars & Bids with the auction closing Wednesday, July 8 at 2:36 PM EDT.
A quick thank you to Garage Kept Motors for hosting me for the afternoon to see this car in particular as well as the rest of their current offerings.