5 Pretty Darn Believable Theories Why Convertibles Have Nearly Disappeared In The U.S.

The heyday of the best convertibles in America is behind us, and has been for a long while now. Once a pretty common sight on roads and in showrooms, cars that can tuck their roofs away on a sunny day feel like rarities today, and sales figures confirm this. Back in the convertible golden age of the 1950s and '60s, America saw more than half a million sold every year. Today, most sources agree they make up less than 0.6% of all car sales in this country.

Given 16.3 million new cars were delivered in 2025, that's less than 100,000 convertibles per year, and when you factor in that there are way more people to sell cars to today compared to 1959, that number should really be higher. Why isn't it, though? There are multiple converging theories, but to boil it down, regulatory changes in the '70s knocked convertibles off the perch they sat on in the '50s and '60s, while modern economics and tastes buried them even further as viable choices for regular drivers.