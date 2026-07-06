Watching Cars Get Assembled Helps Visualize How Spectacularly Complex They Are

You probably already know how complicated a modern car is. Sure, you may not like certain things about modern cars, but there's no denying the effort it takes to push a new car out the factory door. Nothing about car design and development is easy, and manufacturing is no different. It's a harmonious display of both human ingenuity and controlled chaos.

Distilling things down to the basics reveals that car manufacturing is a five-step process. It starts with stamping all the metal parts, then welding the important bits, and painting the whole thing. The semi-finished shell then comes to life, as everything from the wiring harness and interior upholstery to the engine, brakes, and tires is assembled in a complicated yet delicate dance. And the finished car ends up in the inspection bay before it leaves the factory.

To understand the depth of the process, we'll take a look at a video by English YouTuber Joe Achilles of a BMW M3 Touring being built. It starts as a bare body shell made up of 400 parts and panels, held together by 6,000 spot welds. As the shell moves along the production line, it reaches a point where the front and rear doors are removed, after which some of the rubber seals and soundproofing are installed. Not long after, a massive bag full of wires and connectors — the nervous system that communicates with the many computers inside the car — is introduced, and several workers get busy routing the wiring loom through the many nooks and crannies of the Touring's bodywork.