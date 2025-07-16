It feels like it's getting tougher and tougher to be a car enthusiast, or at least a new car enthusiast. As we stare down the barrel of electrification, the more vicious effects of climate change as well as intense safety regulations and early stages of automation, it can feel like newer cars aren't actually more fun to drive than their predecessors. Innovations like electric power steering, extreme aerodynamics, brake-by-wire, downsized forced-induction engines, incredible automatic transmissions, and automated driver-assistance systems have all technically improved cars, but subjectively, they aren't as engaging.

Driving enthusiasts decry the loss of manual transmissions, manual handbrakes, physical buttons, and naturally aspirated engines, yet fewer and fewer new cars seem to have these features. As time goes on, once-diminutive cars grow larger and heavier, and once-simple systems become complicated and convoluted, all for the sake of innovation.

Being a car enthusiast has had ebbs and flows throughout the relatively short history of the automobile, but things have never been as they are now, where cars are technically magnificent, but many are arguably soulless. That leads me to today's question of the day: What is the worst thing about modern cars?