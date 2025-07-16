What Is The Worst Thing About Modern Cars?
It feels like it's getting tougher and tougher to be a car enthusiast, or at least a new car enthusiast. As we stare down the barrel of electrification, the more vicious effects of climate change as well as intense safety regulations and early stages of automation, it can feel like newer cars aren't actually more fun to drive than their predecessors. Innovations like electric power steering, extreme aerodynamics, brake-by-wire, downsized forced-induction engines, incredible automatic transmissions, and automated driver-assistance systems have all technically improved cars, but subjectively, they aren't as engaging.
Driving enthusiasts decry the loss of manual transmissions, manual handbrakes, physical buttons, and naturally aspirated engines, yet fewer and fewer new cars seem to have these features. As time goes on, once-diminutive cars grow larger and heavier, and once-simple systems become complicated and convoluted, all for the sake of innovation.
Being a car enthusiast has had ebbs and flows throughout the relatively short history of the automobile, but things have never been as they are now, where cars are technically magnificent, but many are arguably soulless. That leads me to today's question of the day: What is the worst thing about modern cars?
I think the worst thing about modern cars is their weight
This does not apply to all modern cars — the Miata still exists, for example — but by and large new cars are heavier than their predecessors, in some cases by massive margins. One of the most desirable aspects of an enthusiast vehicle is the feeling of directness, where you turn the steering wheel and the vehicle turns instantaneously, and that becomes more difficult to achieve as mass increases. I've always preferred the experience of driving a slow car fast; just because a car isn't a rocket in a straight line doesn't mean it can't be fun.
Take the Volkswagen GTI for example. The original GTI that turned the enthusiast world on its head weighed under 2,000 pounds, and though it produced just over 100 horsepower, it was still an absolute laugh to drive. The modern GTI is still a lot of fun, but it has grown much larger and heavier, resulting in a much different demeanor than the original. It may be better on paper, but it's hard to beat a featherweight car in terms of playfulness. What do you think? What's the worst thing about modern cars in your opinion? Sound off in the comments, and feel free to rant a little.