What Does MPG-E Mean And How Is It Calculated?

In the 21st century, adding an "e" to the names of electric vehicles has become a commonplace way to let folks know they are different from their traditional predecessors. Random transportation examples range from the increasingly popular e-bikes to electrified muscle cars like the Ford Mustang Mach-e. Yet MPG-e actually puts a slightly different spin on the situation. While that is indeed one way to track the efficiency of EVs, the letters here technically refer to "miles per gallon of gasoline equivalent." Here's how it works.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has determined one gallon of gas contains the same energy as 33.7 kilowatt-hours of electricity. So if a given gas-only car gets 30 mpg, that vehicle uses up 33.7 kWh of energy to travel 30 miles. With this as a baseline, you can also look at how many kWh of energy a given EV requires to go a set distance, then calculate backwards to convert your answer into gallons of gasoline. To be exact, then, the equation is MPG-e = miles/kWh x 33.7. For instance, let's take a peek at the 2026 Nissan Leaf — a car that's light-years better than the previous-gen model. With its 75-kWh battery pack, the Leaf achieves 28 kWh/100 miles in the EPA's preferred metric. This reduces to 3.57 miles for every kWh. Finally, you multiply that result by 33.7 from above, and the bottom line comes out to 120.3 MPG-e combined for our Leaf.