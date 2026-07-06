Long Distance Road Trip Rules Are Way Different (And More Serious) In An EV

Taking a long road trip takes some careful planning, regardless of the kind of vehicle you're driving. Have you booked hotels along the way? What will the weather be like on your route? Do you have enough emergency supplies in the trunk? All of that said, doing the trip in an electric vehicle (EV) takes that planning phase to a whole new level, mainly because you need to decide ahead of time where you're going to stop to charge and how far you can go on a single charge. In fact, Charging is probably the biggest headache of a road trip in an EV.

Charging stations don't populate every Interstate exit the way gas stations seem to. What's more, not any charger will do on a road trip, especially if you're on a tight schedule. DC fast chargers are the only practical choice except when you're charging overnight. On top of that, no EV is compatible with every charger, so you'll need to know which type of charger your car works with before you plan where to stop.

Checking the weather and knowing the terrain is also important. Extreme cold and extreme heat can significantly impact both range and how long it takes to charge an EV. Strong headwinds and driving up steep mountain roads can shrink your range as well. You'll also need to check your speed. Maybe one day, EV charging stations will be as prolific as gas stations are today, and this won't be such an issue. In the meantime, you'll need to plan your trip carefully.