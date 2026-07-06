What's Your 'Mad Max' Apocalypse Ride?

Readers, as I write this, it's approximately a million degrees here in the greatest city in the world, New York, NY. WeatherUnderground puts us at 101 degrees, with a Feels Like index of 109. It's bad. Yet things are only going to get worse for the next couple of days, and even worse still over the next few years until severe weather ends global society as we know it and datacenters end up falling victim to copper thieves and, eventually, apocalyptic raiders on the hunt for guzzoline.

We're here to talk about that end state, the point where the world-that-was is over and has been replaced with fire and blood. When the 9-5 jobs end and society is reduced to automotive nomads killing each other over fuel, water, and dog food, you'll be forced to decide something crucial: Which car will you drive through our rapidly oncoming "Mad Max"-style apocalypse?