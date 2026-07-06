What's Your 'Mad Max' Apocalypse Ride?
Readers, as I write this, it's approximately a million degrees here in the greatest city in the world, New York, NY. WeatherUnderground puts us at 101 degrees, with a Feels Like index of 109. It's bad. Yet things are only going to get worse for the next couple of days, and even worse still over the next few years until severe weather ends global society as we know it and datacenters end up falling victim to copper thieves and, eventually, apocalyptic raiders on the hunt for guzzoline.
We're here to talk about that end state, the point where the world-that-was is over and has been replaced with fire and blood. When the 9-5 jobs end and society is reduced to automotive nomads killing each other over fuel, water, and dog food, you'll be forced to decide something crucial: Which car will you drive through our rapidly oncoming "Mad Max"-style apocalypse?
I like something small
We're talking about a desert hellscape here, one where gasoline is at a premium. With those qualifiers in mind, I think my pick would be one that's perhaps unexpected: The Surron Ultra Bee. It's the antithesis of most "Mad Max" vehicles — small, light, not overly-fast, and electric — and I think that makes it perfectly suited. While everyone else is out killing for guzzoline, I can just juice up at a solar panel, wind farm, or hydroelectric installation and escape from raiders through tight crevices that won't fit their hulking Gigahorses.
My pick is the Ultra Bee, but what's yours? Leave your answer in the comments below, and I'll pick out some of my favorites later in the week. Bonus points for picking something that's never been seen in a "Mad Max" film before, but that you think would weather the wastelands of post-apocalyptic Australia with the best of them. Points deducted for just claiming the V8 Interceptor.