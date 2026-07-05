You Need This Mid-Engine Renault Clio V6 That's Already Been Imported, Not A 401(k)

If you've come to terms with the idea that you'll never actually have enough money to fully retire but do happen to have enough money for very fun cars, there's a 2001 Renault Clio V6 Sport on sale right now on Hemmings for $92,000. If that feels like a lot for a 25-year-old French compact, remember that this isn't any ordinary econobox. It's the V6, Renault's mid-engine hot hatch it made seemingly on a dare.

Other high-performance Clios existed and were sold after this, but they were all fairly conventional front-engine hatchbacks that never matched the rear-drive nuttiness or, frankly, the legend of this one. Don't let its commuter car shape and 230 horsepower fool you; Clio V6s are known to be a handful to drive, especially in pre-refresh Phase 1 guise like the car you see here.

According to the listing, this specific car was imported from Japan (so you know it was likely well taken care of), only has 30,883 miles on the odometer, and is said to be in excellent condition. It recently got a "complete tune-up and major service" and is a turnkey car, ready to devour both backroads and the intrigue of passersby with great French quirk. Given America's 25-year import rule and it being a 2001, this is as new as importable Renaults get, and it's already here — the car is being sold in San Mateo, California, with a Washington title.