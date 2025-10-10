At $175,000, Is This 1985 Renault R5 Turbo 2 A Beast Of A Bargain?

According to its seller, original cars like today's Nice Price or No Dice R5 Turbo 2 "almost never surface." Not only has this one popped up for air, but that air is relatively clean as it has been BAR certified. Let's see if it's worth going down deep into a pocket to meet its asking price.

Fall, it seems, is upon us. The mornings now greet with cool, overcast skies, and the trees are starting to go all Technicolor. The season's cooler days and nippy nights make for perfect convertible weather. There is, after all, a particular bougie pleasure to driving around with the top down and the heater on.

Unfortunately, the 2004 BMW M3 convertible that passed our way yesterday was deemed an unacceptable option by many of you in the comments. As a drop top, it was viewed as more of a cruiser than a bruiser, seemingly wasting the application of the S54's 333 ponies and making its manual gearbox swap feel egregious. The final nail in its coffin was a $14,500 asking price. Considering that a cheaper E46 convertible—a 330ci, say—might make a better, and cheaper, option, the M3's 58% 'No Dice' loss seemed not out of line with the opinions offered.