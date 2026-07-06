How To Fix Windshield Washer Nozzles That Dribble, Sputter, Or Quit Spraying Entirely

There are a few things worth checking under the hood if your car's windshield washer isn't working the way it should. It could be that the wiper fluid is spraying weakly, that the fluid dribbles and doesn't reach the windscreen, or that the thing just quits spraying entirely. Knowing how the system works will make it easier to diagnose the problem, and it's not as complicated as it may seem.

There's a small yet brawny washer pump under the windshield cowl (or near the reservoir) that draws washer fluid from the tank. When you press the washer button, the pump routes washer fluid to thin rubber hoses that connect to the wiper arms, windshield cowl, or nozzles on the hood. The washer dispenses onto the windshield, acting as a cleaner and lubricant for the wipers that finish the job.

With that in mind, the first thing to check is the washer level in the reservoir, since low or empty fluid is one of the main reasons why it could stop working. Open the hood and look for a translucent tank with a plastic cap. Pop open the cap and see if there's washer fluid inside. Some vehicles have washer fluid sensors that will illuminate a warning light on the dashboard if the fluid level is low. Either way, fill the tank with washer fluid and test the windshield washer to see if it's working. Keep in mind it's highly advisable to stop using tap water in the washer reservoir to prevent sediment from clogging or damaging the system. Washer fluid is more complicated than you might think. It has additives and detergents that easily dissolve dirt, grime, and dead insects while preventing the liquid from freezing in cold weather.