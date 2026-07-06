Here's What The 70/30 Motorcycle Brake Rule Means

Proper braking technique on a motorcycle is something that even veteran riders can get wrong. And a momentary lapse in judgement or a bit of panic could result in poor technique rearing its ugly head, causing you to lock up a tire. Every road, motorcycle, and rider is slightly different, and there's no universal safe-riding technique, but there are some helpful guidelines.

The 70/30 rule is a strong standard practice for applying motorcycle brakes in regular riding situations. The 70/30 rule states that in every braking scenario, the rider should apply both the front and rear brakes for the sake of stability, and it's best to use the brakes in a way that around 70% of your braking force is applied to the front wheel, with the remaining 30% of braking force being applied to the rear.

Because of weight transfer under braking, more weight will be applied to the front tire. As a result, the front brake will be doing the lion's share of the work. Obviously, if you brake hard enough to get the rear wheel to lift off the pavement (a.k.a. a stoppie or an endo), you're decreasing your rear tire traction to zero, and putting all of the work into the front. Having your rear tire leave the ground is sub-optimal at best, so you want to brake hard enough to maximize the work the front wheel is doing without transferring too much weight.

Feeding in some right foot braking to the rear first helps to both stabilize the bike under braking while helping to haul it down from speed. Ironically, because the rear wheel gets lighter under braking anyway, you have to know how much rear brake you can use without locking up the rear and causing a skid.