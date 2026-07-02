Heroic Final Flight Of The Skydweller Drone Lasted Eight Days Through A Storm And Still Nearly Made It Home

Drone manufacturer Skydweller Aero asked a very simple question a few years back: Why bother landing? The company's goal is to create a perpetually flying aircraft, an airliner-sized UAV rocking solar panels on its wings to power electric propellers. Well, the drone's latest test flight (part of a full-blown U.S. Navy exercise, no less) turned out to be a heroic battle against the power of nature itself, pushing the Skydweller to the limits of what an aircraft can even do. Though it lost that fight, along the way the valiant drone nearly doubled its scheduled flight time, demonstrating just how capable solar drones are proving to be. In all, the Skydweller flew for 192 hours and 14 minutes, almost exactly eight days. Alas, the storm won in the end, and the noble flyer now resides at the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico.

There are a couple of ways that not landing can be useful. One is to be a military surveillance asset that never has to leave the area of operations. The Navy likes that idea and has been working with Skydweller Aero to develop this capability for the last few years. On April 26, Fleet Exercise 26 kicked off in the Gulf, and the Skydweller drone got a chance to show what it could do. All went well, the exercise went off without a hitch, and the Skydweller surveilled many things for four days straight.

Then the weather went bad. While the Navy ships sailed away, a cold front prevented Skydweller from flying home to Stennis International Airport in Mississippi. The drone had already been airborne for half a week; could it possibly stay up there for longer? With no other way home, the 747-sized aircraft had no choice but to try.