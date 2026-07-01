These Land Yachts Are The Best Ever Sold In The U.S., According To Our Readers

These days, if you want something big and expensive, you're pretty much guaranteed to end up in a luxury SUV. OK, well maybe not you, specifically, since you read Jalopnik and therefore have great taste. But most people? Most people go for luxury SUVs these days. On the one hand, if luxury is about having more than you need, all that extra ride height that goes unused is pretty luxurious. But if you care about focus and purpose, it's hard to beat a good, old-fashioned land yacht.

That's why, on Monday, we asked you to name your favorite land yacht. We didn't place any restrictions on what a land yacht could be and even left the door open for someone to defend the Escalade as the greatest land yacht of all time. Turns out, the most popular answers stuck to a pretty similar theme. Then again, they also picked some pretty great land yachts, so who's arguing. Certainly not me. Let's take a look at what made the cut.