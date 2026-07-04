1920s Road Trip Rules Were A Bit More Serious Than They Are Now

There is a lot to consider before heading out on a bucket list road trip. Drivers need to budget for food and fuel, and factor in overnight stops. Then there are the little details, which can range from topping up the washer fluid to picking a suitable playlist as the soundtrack of the trip. Wind the clock back a century or so though, and the rules of road-tripping were very different. Drivers embarking on long journeys across the U.S. and elsewhere would have to factor in rough and unpaved sections of road, how they might rest in areas where hotels and other such luxuries are not available, and what to eat in the complete absence of fast food outlets, restaurants, and cafes.

And then there are the cars themselves. Maintenance very much became part of the trip, rather than a few quick checks beforehand, and as for creature comforts, not even windshield wipers were standard on all cars in the '20s. Naturally then, the unbreakable road trip rules of the decade focused more on car maintenance and actual survival rather than good food and comfortable travel. Here are just five of the most interesting aspects of road-tripping from a century ago that differ greatly from what long-distance drivers experience today.