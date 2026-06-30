Though Cadillac has never said how many Escalade hybrids it sold from 2009 to 2013, it can't be very many, and the same goes for its Chevrolet Tahoe and GMC Sierra and Yukon siblings. The Escalade hybrid was rear-wheel drive only, with GM's two-motor hybrid system pairing a 332-horsepower 6.0-liter V8 engine with two 80-hp electric motors on the rear axle, with power fed through a continuously variable transmission with four fixed ratio. A 300-volt nickel-metal hydride battery pack sat under the rear seats. In Car And Driver's testing the Escalade hybrid was quite sluggish, hitting 60 mph in 8.4 seconds, two whole seconds behind a regular 403-hp Escalade with 4WD.

Where the Escalade hybrid was developed for efficiency, the 911 GTS' hybrid system really exists for performance's sake. Its awesome single-turbo 3.6-liter engine was developed just for Porsche's new hybrid 911s, with an electric motor integrated in the transmission and another 'lil electric motor inside the turbo, and a thin 1.9-kWh battery under the hood. The GTS has 532 hp in total, with 478 horses coming just from the engine and 54 hp from the main electric motor. Porsche says it needs 2.9 seconds to hit 60 mph, but in C/D's testing a rear-drive coupe did the deed in 2.5 seconds.

EPA

The Escalade hybrid is old enough to start applying for colleges, the 911 GTS has a starting price more than twice what the Caddy did, and the two cars are completely different in terms of mission and even hybrid setup. They're basically just as efficient as each other, though, which I find to be pretty funny. The EPA rated the 2009 Escalade hybrid at 20 mph combined, 20 mpg city and 21 mpg highway (much better than the regular V8 'Slade), while the rear-drive 2026 911 GTS is rated at 20 mpg combined, 17 mpg city and 24 mpg highway (slightly worse than a regular nonhybrid Carrera).

Don't expect to match those figures in either car, though — the Escalade because they simply were not that efficient in real life, and the Porsche because it's impossible to drive with a light right foot.