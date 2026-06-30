These Two Unusual Hybrids Get Basically The Same MPG, But Only One Does 0-60 In Under 3 Seconds
This past Sunday was a fairly mild one in terms of carspotting in Malibu. I saw a yellow Porsche Carrera GT and a gold Singer DLS driving on Pacific Crest Highway, a Lamborghini Murcielago roadster parked next to a gated manual Audi R8 GT, and a right-hand-drive Pagoda SL that had been originally sold in Japan. All good stuff for sure, but it was cloudy and a bit cold, and an Italian car show was happening at the Petersen, so not many heavy hitters were out.
Before I got into my car to drive home, I took one last stroll through a newer parking lot at the way back of Malibu Country Mart, and it was worth it. As my friends and I were checking out this lovely green 992.2 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS, one of them said "oh sh*t, it's an Escalade hybrid!" I thought it was such a funny pairing — two unusual and understated hybrids of completely different types, separated by seventeen years of progress, but with nearly the same fuel economy ratings.
How they stack up
Though Cadillac has never said how many Escalade hybrids it sold from 2009 to 2013, it can't be very many, and the same goes for its Chevrolet Tahoe and GMC Sierra and Yukon siblings. The Escalade hybrid was rear-wheel drive only, with GM's two-motor hybrid system pairing a 332-horsepower 6.0-liter V8 engine with two 80-hp electric motors on the rear axle, with power fed through a continuously variable transmission with four fixed ratio. A 300-volt nickel-metal hydride battery pack sat under the rear seats. In Car And Driver's testing the Escalade hybrid was quite sluggish, hitting 60 mph in 8.4 seconds, two whole seconds behind a regular 403-hp Escalade with 4WD.
Where the Escalade hybrid was developed for efficiency, the 911 GTS' hybrid system really exists for performance's sake. Its awesome single-turbo 3.6-liter engine was developed just for Porsche's new hybrid 911s, with an electric motor integrated in the transmission and another 'lil electric motor inside the turbo, and a thin 1.9-kWh battery under the hood. The GTS has 532 hp in total, with 478 horses coming just from the engine and 54 hp from the main electric motor. Porsche says it needs 2.9 seconds to hit 60 mph, but in C/D's testing a rear-drive coupe did the deed in 2.5 seconds.
The Escalade hybrid is old enough to start applying for colleges, the 911 GTS has a starting price more than twice what the Caddy did, and the two cars are completely different in terms of mission and even hybrid setup. They're basically just as efficient as each other, though, which I find to be pretty funny. The EPA rated the 2009 Escalade hybrid at 20 mph combined, 20 mpg city and 21 mpg highway (much better than the regular V8 'Slade), while the rear-drive 2026 911 GTS is rated at 20 mpg combined, 17 mpg city and 24 mpg highway (slightly worse than a regular nonhybrid Carrera).
Don't expect to match those figures in either car, though — the Escalade because they simply were not that efficient in real life, and the Porsche because it's impossible to drive with a light right foot.