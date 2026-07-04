That Top-Tier Safety Rating On Your 10-Year-Old Car Might Not Equal Modern Standards

Watching this YouTube video of a head-on collision between a 1996 and a 2026 Chevy Blazer is enough to tell you that car safety has improved dramatically over the years. Sure, your 10-year-old car may fulfill your motoring needs and be a perfectly functioning piece of hardware just like any 2026 vehicle, but the car's then-glitzy safety ratings — whether a five-star score or a Top Safety Pick — don't necessarily mean it would earn those same ratings today. Take the 2016 and 2026 Mazda 3 hatchback, for example. Both cars won the IIHS Top Safety Pick+, but if you look closely, you'll realize that the eligibility criteria for the award itself have changed drastically in that 10-year period.

Two of the five crashworthiness tests required for the 2016 Top Safety Pick+ have been discontinued. While the 2026 Top Safety Pick+ requires the vehicle to receive IIHS' Good or Acceptable headlight ratings, there's no mention of headlight visibility anywhere for 2016. You'll also notice that the small front overlap test is split into the driver-side and passenger-side for the 2026 Mazda 3, while the 2016 model is strictly rated for its driver-side only. That's because the IIHS only introduced the passenger-side crash test in 2017.

Although both 2016 and 2026 cars require earning good ratings in the side impact and moderate front overlap tests, the IIHS made changes to these in 2021 and 2022, respectively, with updated dummies, faster testing speeds, and a heavier, more realistic testing rig. Something else that's missing from the 2016's eligibility criteria is pedestrian crash prevention, a rating that all 2026 Top Safety Pick+ contenders must score well.