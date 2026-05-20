Yes, E15 Affects Gas Mileage, But Here's A Reality Check

The vast majority of gasoline sold in the U.S. has 10% ethanol blended in, so that's where we'll set our baseline and what we'll use as a comparison. According to the Department of Energy, the average car on American roads in 2026 achieves about 24.4 miles per gallon. The Federal Highway Administration states that the average American drives 13,476 miles per year. With the average car, the average American would burn about 552.29 gallons in a year of gasoline to go that distance. The current national average for the price of a gallon of gas is about $4.50, which works out to $2,485.50 per year in gasoline.

Switching to E15 means you're buying more gas, and while it can be less expensive, that's not always the case. Ethanol prices are subject to a lot of variables, and E15 is pretty rare outside of the Midwest, but various reports indicate it could range from 10 cents per gallon less expensive than E10 gasoline, all the way up to about 50 cents per gallon. E15 isn't tracked as closely as the nationwide average, so it's a bit more variable, too.

To make things simple, we'll be generous and say the retailers drop the price of E15 gasoline to $4.25 per gallon — $0.25 less per gallon than the current average. It's not a direct plug-in for the math, though, since efficiency drops. According to the Energy Information Administration, fuel economy drops by almost 2%, which works out to an average of about 23.9 mpg compared to the earlier average. Using the same yearly average miles, that's 563.84 gallons of fuel per year, which means at least one additional fill-up and a bit of wasted time. And at the end of the year, that's a cost of $2,396.32 — so less than $90 per year saved. If gas companies decide to drop the prices by a dollar per gallon, that difference in what you pay would obviously change, but what're the chances of that happening?