Koenigsegg Sadair's Spear Is An Even Faster Jesko With An Even Bigger Wing

Somehow, Koenigsegg keeps making its already extremely fast cars even faster. The latest addition to the lineup is Sadair's Spear, a no-compromise track-focused "megacar" that remains just civilized enough to be legal for public roads. Though it does not officially include the Jesko name (a tribute to CEO Christian von Koenigsegg's father), Sadair's Spear (the name of Jesko's last race horse) is the ultimate evolution of the Jesko, with even more track capabilities than the Jesko Attack. Top speed capabilities remain with the Jesko Absolut, as the 224-mph top speed of Sadair's Spear can't touch the Absolut's 248.5-mph record runs.

That lower top speed is the result of a unique aerodynamics package to help it stick to the track. It begins to generate usable downforce "at more typical track speeds," lower than the Jesko Attack's setup. At higher speeds, downforce reaches a maximum of 3,891 pounds compared to 3,086 pounds on the Jesko Attack. That's even more downforce than its 3,053-pound curb weight.

The active double-blade rear wing is partly responsible for this, as well as bigger canards up front and a bigger hood vent with a Gurney flap to improve both aero and cooling. Louvers at all four wheel arches and underfloor strakes also help air flow more smoothly around the car at high speeds.