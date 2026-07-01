Here's How Much A 2021 Hyundai Palisade Has Depreciated In Five Years

The Hyundai Palisade arrived in 2020 to replace the aging Santa Fe XL. It immediately made quite an impression with its size, tech, and reasonable suggested price. And the Palisade has an ace up its sleeve: it's quite a luxurious full-time SUV, enough to give its Honda, Toyota, and Mazda competitors a run for their money with its borderline premium cabin and refined driving manners.

The 2021 Hyundai Palisade had a starting price of $33,860 to $49,085, which harks back to the days before war, inflation, and rising fuel prices spoiled the fun. These days, a 2026 Palisade starts at $41,035 and goes up to $58,160. However, you're getting an all-new second-generation model that looks better and has a fabulously plush interior, enough to give established premium automakers a wake-up call in the design and materials department.

How the 2021 Palisade holds its value should provide insight into the expected depreciation curve of the new Palisade. According to Car Edge, a Hyundai Palisade will depreciate 49% after five years. The number is steep, but it's somewhat consistent with Kelley Blue Book's 35% depreciation figure for the last three years.

With that said, KBB says a range-topping 2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy that had a sub-$48,890 base price now goes for about $27,200, or 44% less. Meanwhile, the base Palisade SE, which started at $33,665, now has a fair purchase price of $20,300, or 40% less.