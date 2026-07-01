Here's How Much A 2021 Hyundai Palisade Has Depreciated In Five Years
The Hyundai Palisade arrived in 2020 to replace the aging Santa Fe XL. It immediately made quite an impression with its size, tech, and reasonable suggested price. And the Palisade has an ace up its sleeve: it's quite a luxurious full-time SUV, enough to give its Honda, Toyota, and Mazda competitors a run for their money with its borderline premium cabin and refined driving manners.
The 2021 Hyundai Palisade had a starting price of $33,860 to $49,085, which harks back to the days before war, inflation, and rising fuel prices spoiled the fun. These days, a 2026 Palisade starts at $41,035 and goes up to $58,160. However, you're getting an all-new second-generation model that looks better and has a fabulously plush interior, enough to give established premium automakers a wake-up call in the design and materials department.
How the 2021 Palisade holds its value should provide insight into the expected depreciation curve of the new Palisade. According to Car Edge, a Hyundai Palisade will depreciate 49% after five years. The number is steep, but it's somewhat consistent with Kelley Blue Book's 35% depreciation figure for the last three years.
With that said, KBB says a range-topping 2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy that had a sub-$48,890 base price now goes for about $27,200, or 44% less. Meanwhile, the base Palisade SE, which started at $33,665, now has a fair purchase price of $20,300, or 40% less.
2021 Hyundai Palisade vs. Kia Telluride: Which depreciates faster?
Hyundai and Kia are sister companies to the core, and their vehicles typically share platforms and mechanicals. The Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride are built on the same platform and are essentially the same vehicles underneath. But with the Palisade's focus on everyday luxury and the Kia Telluride's outdoorsy, sportier demeanor, how do they compare in depreciation?
Car Edge says a Kia Telluride will depreciate 51% after five years, losing value slightly faster than the Hyundai Palisade. Both Hyundai and Kia have a reputation for having among the worst resale values, which is somewhat bizarre given that the Kia Telluride is among the best three-row family SUVs. Then again, brand cachet, new-car incentives, fleet sales, Theta II engine recalls, and a power train warranty that's non-transferable (despite being one of the longest warranties in America) have all played a part in how buyers perceive the Hyundai and Kia brands.
There's also the cost of owning a Telluride or Palisade. According to Edmunds, a 2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy has a five-year ownership cost of $50,930 (though this can vary by location). In year five, depreciation alone would have cost the owner $19,315, and fuel expenses would have been around $11,525. It's not much different from a 2021 Kia Telluride that has a five-year ownership cost of around $51,435, more than $18,000 of which came from depreciation alone.
On the bright side, it's never been more affordable to drive a used Hyundai Palisade. And the 2021 model has a 291-horsepower V6 engine, an eight-speed automatic transmission, seating for seven or eight passengers, an 8-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED headlights, and more.