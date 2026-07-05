500 HP: Good Enough For A Ford Mustang Dark Horse, Good Enough For A Sherman Tank

Have you watched a WWII movie recently? Watched a documentary on the subject? Chances are, then, that you've seen an M4 Sherman medium tank. Over 20 years before the very first Ford Mustang stunned onlookers in Flushing Meadows, New York, at the 1964 World's Fair, the world was at war. The Axis powers, made up of Germany, Japan, and Italy, were fighting the Allies across Europe, Africa, and the Pacific theater. And one of the Allies' most recognizable tools in the global conflict was the M4 Sherman tank.

What made the Sherman tank so effective? Well, it wasn't its armor or armaments. In fact, the M4 had another cheeky nickname: "Ronsons." That moniker referenced a popular lighter brand and its slogan "lights every time," to make light of the medium tank's flammability after getting hit just right. No, much of the Sherman's merit lies in its ease of repair and maintenance, and its fantastic numbers.

The United States produced over 50,000 M4 tanks from 1942 to 1945. Though that wasn't enough to dethrone the more than 80,000 T-34s the Soviet Union produced, it required America's industrial base, including the might of the Ford Motor Company. Fortunately, that means the Sherman, like the Ford-built M4A3, came from the factory with a V8 engine. Enter the Ford GAA, an 18-liter (roughly 1,100 cubic-inch) engine and Ford's largest-ever gasoline-powered V8. That Ford GAA produced 500 horsepower at 2,600 RPM, a far cry from the Ford Mustang Dark Horse's 7,500-RPM redline. Of course, the Ford GAA V8 wasn't the only medium tank engine the Allies used. In one of the earliest examples of a multi-bank engine, the Chrysler A57 used five inline-sixes to power the Sherman.