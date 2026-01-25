What's The Biggest Difference Between Ford's Coyote And GM's LS Engines?

If you're looking for an alternative to the boring Chevy LS engine swap, you might be wondering about the differences between it and Ford's Coyote engine. While you can still buy these V8 engines in naturally aspirated form or opt for supercharged versions, the biggest design difference between the Ford Coyote and General Motors' LS engines, besides their respective badging, is their valve train designs.

The LS engine features the tried-and-true camshaft-in-block pushrod-activated overhead-valve design common to other small-block Chevy engines over many generations. On the other hand, the Ford Coyote engine uses a dual-overhead-camshaft arrangement to open its intake and exhaust valves. The biggest difference between the two engines from a swap perspective is their size. The Ford Coyote engine, with its expansive valve covers housing the DOHC valve train, is about six inches wider than a GM small block LS engine.

The LS engine spans much of the third- and fourth-generation GM small-block family tree. It covers generally-recognized displacements including 5.3, 5.7, 6.0, 6.2, and 7.0 liters, and they have simple names like LS1, LS2, LS3, LS4, LS6, LS7, LS9, and LSA. The Ford Coyote engine's family tree isn't much simpler despite being relatively younger. There are four Coyote generations and six distinct variations, with displacements ranging from 4.95 to 5.2 liters. Ford Coyote engine variants include names like Roadrunner, Voodoo, Aluminator, Predator, and Dark Horse.