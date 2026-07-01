You Can Paint Carbon Fiber Car Parts Yourself, But You Have To Do It Right

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Carbon fiber is lighter and stronger than steel, and the material's exposed weaves bring an exotic flavor to it. However, Europe is looking to classify it as a hazardous material, while BMW is testing natural flax fiber as a more suitable alternative. Despite the potential hurdles, car lovers can't get enough of carbon fiber, and painting it opens a new world of customization options. The good news is that it's entirely possible to apply paint over carbon fiber car parts. Then again, it wouldn't take much to mess it up.

It's more nuanced than grabbing a can of store-bought spray paint and starting. Painting carbon fiber parts is a bit different than applying color to metal or plastic. For starters, you're not actually painting the carbon fiber weaves when doing so, since carbon parts are infused with epoxy resin to make the part stronger and more durable. The resin leaves a smooth and somewhat glossy or semi-gloss finish that paint won't adhere to without thorough prep and sanding.

In short, the processes involved in painting carbon fiber are comparable to those of painting over metal, with slight differences in materials, primer, paint type, and clear coat. However, the cleaning, sanding, and painting are universal and apply to whether you're refinishing metal, plastic, or carbon fiber.