Natural Flax Fiber May Replace Carbon Fiber On Your Next M Car, And BMW Already Tested It In A 24-Hour Race

Rowe Racing claimed BMW's first overall victory in five years at the Nürburgring 24 Hours last Sunday. A record crowd of 280,000 spectators saw the white-and-yellow No. 94 BMW M4 GT3 Evo cross the finish line first ahead of a field of 140 cars. The ultimate test in motorsport also offered the Munich-based automaker the opportunity to trial natural fiber composites on a lower-class M4 in competition. BMW hopes that racing will prove that the material could be a sustainable replacement for carbon fiber.

The natural fiber-clad BMW M4 GT4 Evo was built in collaboration with Bcomp, a Swiss natural fiber producer. BMW first partnered with the company in 2019, when significant swaths of carbon fiber on the M4 GT4 were scrapped in 2022. The dashboard, center console, hood, front splitter, doors, trunk and rear wing were all constructed out of renewable high-performance flax materials. However, the roof was left untouched. This year, BMW announced that natural fiber composites now meet the homologation requirements for roof structures on production vehicles. Franciscus van Meel, BMW M CEO, said in a statement: