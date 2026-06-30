This Is How Much A 2021 Honda Accord Has Depreciated So Far

As far as depreciation goes, iSeeCars found the 2021 Honda Accord to have performed considerably better than all midsize cars and sedans over the same five-year period. It's with good reason that KBB calls the Honda Accord among the best 2021 sedans when it comes to value retention. In contrast to the roughly 24% depreciation for the 2021 Accord LX, KBB's depreciation estimates for the 2021 Toyota Camry reveal that its base LE trim lost 32.4% of its value in the same five-year timeline. Plug in a 2021 Hyundai Sonata, and the depreciation gap widens dramatically, with the midsize Hyundai's base SE trim depreciating by as much as 44%.

KBB also ranked this particular Honda sedan among the best midsize sedans for 2021, and even gave it a 2021 Best Buy Award. The accolades, however, don't end there. Meanwhile, U.S. News & World Report gave the 2021 Honda Accord the top spot in the Affordable Midsize Cars category, and named it the Best 2021 Midsize Car for Families. The 2021 Accord was also featured in Car and Driver's 10Best, with the publication calling it "a reasonably priced, generously sized four-door that offers the refinement of a luxury car, the precise moves of an upmarket sedan, and the sensibility of, well, a Honda." With such high praise, it's easy to see why the 2021 Accord, like many Hondas, is really good at holding its value.