This Is How Much A 2021 Honda Accord Has Depreciated So Far
Unlike cars that lose a substantial amount of value in their first year alone, Hondas hold their own nicely. Kelley Blue Book (KBB) puts the 2020 Civic's five-year depreciation at just 24%, and newer Honda Fit models are also pretty much depreciation-proof. However, another Honda that's fairly resilient to depreciation is the 2021 Accord, which, in its base LX trim, has managed to retain exactly 76% of its value after five years, according to KBB. That's especially impressive when you consider that, according to KBB's statistics, a new car depreciates an average of 55% over five years. In fact, compared to its original MSRP of $25,985, the site puts the current resale value of a 2021 Honda Accord LX at $19,750. iSeeCars, on the other hand, reckons a 2021 Honda Accord depreciates a touch over 30%, while CarEdge seems to be the least optimistic here, putting the 2021 Accord's overall depreciation at 36.3% over five years. But those estimates account for all Accord trims.
Consulting KBB's trim-specific data, the base 192-horsepower LX actually has the lowest depreciation, while the top-of-the-line 252-horsepower Touring trim has depreciated the most at 37.5%, with its current resale value hovering around $23,700. And although KBB hasn't rated the Sport 2.0T, the 2021 Accord's Sport, Sport SE, and EX-L trims also have steeper depreciation at 30.6%, 33.3%, and 36.2%, respectively. Given the 2.0T sat between the EX-L and Touring in terms of pricing, it's reasonable to expect its depreciation to fall somewhere between those two trims. Honda offered the LX, Sport, Sport SE, and EX-L that combine a 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-4 with a CVT, while the top two trims featured a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.
Comparing the 2021 Honda Accord with its rivals
As far as depreciation goes, iSeeCars found the 2021 Honda Accord to have performed considerably better than all midsize cars and sedans over the same five-year period. It's with good reason that KBB calls the Honda Accord among the best 2021 sedans when it comes to value retention. In contrast to the roughly 24% depreciation for the 2021 Accord LX, KBB's depreciation estimates for the 2021 Toyota Camry reveal that its base LE trim lost 32.4% of its value in the same five-year timeline. Plug in a 2021 Hyundai Sonata, and the depreciation gap widens dramatically, with the midsize Hyundai's base SE trim depreciating by as much as 44%.
KBB also ranked this particular Honda sedan among the best midsize sedans for 2021, and even gave it a 2021 Best Buy Award. The accolades, however, don't end there. Meanwhile, U.S. News & World Report gave the 2021 Honda Accord the top spot in the Affordable Midsize Cars category, and named it the Best 2021 Midsize Car for Families. The 2021 Accord was also featured in Car and Driver's 10Best, with the publication calling it "a reasonably priced, generously sized four-door that offers the refinement of a luxury car, the precise moves of an upmarket sedan, and the sensibility of, well, a Honda." With such high praise, it's easy to see why the 2021 Accord, like many Hondas, is really good at holding its value.