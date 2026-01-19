Here's How Much A 2020 Honda Civic Has Depreciated In 5 Years

There was a while there, right after the COVID years, when at least some cars saw their values go in reverse — allowing folks to sell used cars for more money than they originally paid for them. For most of us, though, those days are long gone, and vehicle owners once again have to deal with the specter of depreciation. It essentially starts from the moment you take delivery of your new ride, with Kelley Blue Book (KBB), for one, reporting the typical car endures a 30% depreciation rate during the first 2 years and continues dropping in value by 8% to 12% annually after that.

But here's the thing: The Honda Civic isn't your typical car. Again, according to our friends at KBB, the Honda Civic was the top-rated small car of 2020 and, at that stage, had been named a Small Car Best Buy for its 5th consecutive year. More specifically, KBB called out the Civic's safety, reliability, and low maintenance costs as key selling points for the 2020 Civic. As a result, the website's experts say that a 2020 Honda Civic LX sedan, the entry point to that year's Civic family, has depreciated roughly 24% over the past 5 years — going from an MSRP of $21,755 to a current KBB fair purchase price of $16,521.

For some context here, the current 2025 Honda Civic roster — starring the tuned-up and turned-on Civic hybrid — opens with an updated LX sedan that starts at $24,250 (before a $1,195 destination charge). The '25 Civic continues to have the best KBB resale values in its class, too.