Why Ford's 3.0L Power Stroke Diesel Died An Ignoble Death

Ford introduced the 3.0-liter Power Stroke in the 2018 F-150 as the fuel-economy option in the lineup — the engine to get if you wanted diesel torque and highway efficiency without stepping up to a heavy-duty truck. It returned up to 30 mpg on the highway and 440 pound-feet of torque, numbers that made a genuinely strong case for anyone who towed regularly and kept an eye on fuel costs.

For a brief moment, it looked like Ford had quietly built one of the most sensible F-150s ever made. However, it lasted just four model years. Ford pulled the plug after 2021, and the 2022 F-150 lineup moved on without so much as a farewell press release. No successor, no upgrade path, no explanation beyond a corporate memo pointing at shifting customer preferences.

The reasons behind that decision stack up fast, and none of them are flattering. A new hybrid power train arrived and outclassed it on power, torque, and towing capacity all at once. Buyers also kept choosing gasoline engines over the Power Stroke, leaving the diesel to rack up low sales numbers year after year.

And underneath all of that, the engine carried reliability issues that made ownership more high-maintenance than the average F-150 buyer bargained for. These days, some deem the 3.0 Power Stroke underrated, but others believe its demise was entirely logical.