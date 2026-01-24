How Did Chevy's 3.0L Diesel Compare To Ford's 3.0L Diesel Truck Engine?

One major difference between the 3.0L Duramax diesel engine from Chevrolet and the 3.0L Power Stroke from Ford is their availability. The 3.0L Power Stroke was discontinued following the 2021 model year, although Ford's underrated F-150 diesel engine deserved better. The 3.0L Duramax, on the other hand, remains a valid diesel engine option for the 2026 Chevy Silverado 1500.

The 3.0L Duramax is an inline six-cylinder with the current iteration designated as the LZ0 — the successor of the previous LM2 3.0L Duramax variant. The LZ0 Duramax features a 200,000-mile oil pump belt service interval, fuel injectors with improved spray patterns and pressure handling, and steel pistons within its cylinders capable of withstanding higher compression ratios. It can run on Ultra-Low Sulfur Diesel or B20 Biodiesel, and power for the LZ0 Duramax is rated at 305 horsepower and 495 pound-feet of torque.

The 3.0L Power Stroke diesel from Ford featured a V6 configuration that delivered 250 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque. While the power gap compared to the current LZ0 Duramax is significant, it was closer in 2018 when the engine first debuted. At the time, GM offered the LM2 3.0L Duramax with 277 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. Other differences include the material used for the engine block; LZ0 Duramax blocks are made of aluminum whereas the 3.0L Power Stroke block uses compacted graphite iron. Both engines use aluminum cylinder heads, though.