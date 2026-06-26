What Would An Auto Company Slogan Look Like If It Were Honest?
It would be fair to say that not everyone is impressed with every automotive manufacturer on this planet. Each has inadvertently given people a reason to build up their own variety of stereotypes or assumptions regarding an automaker's vehicles or its reliability, dependability, quality, or even drivers. Many of those brands, through millions of dollars of marketing, hope to dissuade the masses in thinking those impressions are incorrect. More often than not, these slogans, like Ford's latest "Ready Set Ford," may come off as a mask hiding what's really going on behind the badging.
That's not to say that manufacturers have been entirely dishonest or misrepresent themselves. But we, the consumers and especially the enthusiasts, live with these rolling machines. We're inundated with the plights experienced by friends and family who have purchased these products, along with our own garish nightmares (whether personal or via press exposure). This pent up frustration or rage is then channeled into some sort of dark humored joke claiming what these car companies are actually selling.
Drawing from your own personal strife and experiences with these cars, I wondered what you might write as an honest slogan for any of today's car companies.
Cadillac: Your luxurious mid-life crisis on wheels
Today's question was inspired by a recent conversation with some friends regarding Cadillac's identity. At first, it should have been an easy answer. Some time ago, General Motors, the now "tech" company, posited Cadillac as the face of its EVs, and the product lineup seemingly pointing things in that direction. The Lyriq soon gained a garage mate in the handbuilt Celestiq, which signaled a return to Cadillac's roots of classic luxury. It made the transition even more believable when it gave the Escalade a swan-song V-series version.
During this transition, though, Cadillac made itself a stand-out favorite car to listen to as its V8 roared into the Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) category in IMSA. It then took another bold step in motorsports with its Formula 1 team. Both, though, utilize sanctioned hybrid systems.
So, Cadillac is an EV brand that sell EVs, but also sells performance models powered by combustion engines, but is mostly crossovers now, and competes in two series pairing combustion engines with hybrid systems they do not develop while not offering a hybrid production vehicle either. Ok. Thus: "Cadillac: Your luxurious mid-life crisis on wheels." It just hasn't stuck the landing for its identity or maybe hasn't accepted that it's a performance EV brand. Who's to say?
What comes to your mind when I ask what would a car company slogan look like if it were honest? Share your best ideas in the comments below. Remember, only the best ones stand a chance to be featured later in the week.