What Would An Auto Company Slogan Look Like If It Were Honest?

It would be fair to say that not everyone is impressed with every automotive manufacturer on this planet. Each has inadvertently given people a reason to build up their own variety of stereotypes or assumptions regarding an automaker's vehicles or its reliability, dependability, quality, or even drivers. Many of those brands, through millions of dollars of marketing, hope to dissuade the masses in thinking those impressions are incorrect. More often than not, these slogans, like Ford's latest "Ready Set Ford," may come off as a mask hiding what's really going on behind the badging.

That's not to say that manufacturers have been entirely dishonest or misrepresent themselves. But we, the consumers and especially the enthusiasts, live with these rolling machines. We're inundated with the plights experienced by friends and family who have purchased these products, along with our own garish nightmares (whether personal or via press exposure). This pent up frustration or rage is then channeled into some sort of dark humored joke claiming what these car companies are actually selling.

Drawing from your own personal strife and experiences with these cars, I wondered what you might write as an honest slogan for any of today's car companies.