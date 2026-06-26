Shell Built An EV Hatchback Concept To Show Off Fast-Charging Tech, And It Actually Looks Great Too

In a development that feels a lot like learning that Cinemark has come out with its own home streaming service, oil giant Shell has built an electric concept car called the Triple 10 Challenge. That name refers to three efficiency and charging-related goals it strove to achieve: driving efficiency of 10 kilometers per kWh (that's about 209 MPGe), CO2e lifecycle emissions of 10 metric tonnes, and a 10%-to-80% charge time of under 10 minutes (9 minutes, 54 seconds, to be exact).

For reference, today's single-motor Tesla Model 3 is rated for 139 MPGe combined, Tesla quotes 170 miles of range added in 15 minutes on a 225-kW Supercharger, and the 10-tonne lifecycle emissions figure is said to be about half what it is with a comparable current EV. Shell says going from 10% to 80% in the Triple 10 adds 152 miles of range, and doing so in under 10 minutes is quick, but the real accomplishment is probably doing it on a common 175-kW charger rather than the 300-kW-plus chargers most other EVs require to do similar numbers.

Shell says it's achieved all this thanks to lightweight, recycled components as well as a smaller battery that's dunked directly and cooled in dielectric Shell Recharge thermal fluid — that's fluid that does not conduct electricity, unlike the water-ethylene-glycol-based fluid used in regular cooling systems. Shell says this improved and simplified cooling allows for a battery pack that's 25% less expensive.