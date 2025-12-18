What Car Never Lived Up To Its Potential?

When designers and engineers go about building a car, they're always filled with incredibly high hopes for what it's going to be. Nobody ever sets out hoping to make something that's mid, or even second best. They want to build the best car they can, hoping it fulfills all the potential they put into it. Unfortunately, that doesn't always happen for one reason or another, and that idea is what led me to today's question.

I want to know what car you think never lived up to its potential. What car could have been great, but sort of fell apart at the very end? These are the types of cars that promised a hell of a lot and, unfortunately for everybody, delivered on very little. Building cars is a very hard thing to do, so making them everything they can be is a nearly impossible task. Plenty of cars have gotten close, but far more have fallen well short.

Please keep in mind, I'm not asking you what cars didn't meet your expectations or live up to the hype. We've already asked that, and I'm not interested in rehashing.