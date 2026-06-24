These Myths About MPG Could Be Costing You At The Pump

We live in an era where fuel costs are steep, the cost of living crisis looms large, and within that context, saving a few bucks here and there can add up to something meaningful. Besides fuel, cars are also getting more expensive — the average new car price hit over $50,000 last year, more than double what it cost in 2000.

Naturally, people go looking for tips — and the internet is happy to oblige, mostly with nonsense. Some of the most widely shared fuel-saving advice is not just ineffective, it actively works against you. Take coasting downhill in neutral: it feels intuitive, like you're letting the car roll for free.

In reality, dropping into neutral forces the engine to maintain idle RPM to keep running, which means it's actively burning fuel. Leave it in gear and lift off the throttle, and modern fuel injection systems cut fuel delivery entirely — zero consumption until you need to brake or accelerate again. Neutral coasting doesn't save fuel. In the right conditions, it actually burns more.

That's just one example. Other myths include using premium fuel in a regular engine, warming up the engine before driving, always cutting the AC, consistently operating within cruise control, and accelerating as slowly as possible. Here's what's actually going on, and what you need to do to save fuel instead of wasting it.