Here's How Cruise Control Actually Impacts Fuel Consumption

Basic cruise control has been around for ages, but these days, a lot of new cars come with adaptive cruise control, which adjusts your driving speed to hopefully keep you a safe distance from the cars in front of you. It may not always be perfect, but it's still an incredibly convenient feature, especially on long road trips. We aren't talking fancy cars, either. If you buy a new base model Toyota Corolla, adaptive cruise control is a standard feature and has been for years. One question a lot of people have, though, is how using adaptive cruise control affects gas mileage.

Does it help you get better fuel economy? Does it hurt it? Ask around at your local bar or Cars & Coffee, and you'll probably find plenty of Car Guys (TM) with strong opinions based on anecdotes, but thankfully science isn't completely illegal in the U.S. just yet, so we can still get an evidence-based answer from an actual academic study published in the journal Nature Communications that came out late last year. Unfortunately, if you're looking for a strong, definitive answer that says adaptive cruise control is either incredible or terrible for gas mileage, you won't find that here.

As with most things in life, the conclusion is basically, "It's complicated." So the good news is, using adaptive cruise control is unlikely to destroy your fuel economy, but on the flip side, it also won't turn your 30-mpg car into a 40-mpg car.