The Reason Power Lines Have Orange Balls Is Almost As Interesting As How They Get There

Those large beads, clamped onto miles of power and transmission lines, are called aviation marker balls or spherical markers. That said, it's unlikely someone wouldn't understand you when you call it a power line ball. Hopefully, you're observant enough to have spotted them once or twice before — they're typically an eye-catching hue of aviation yellow, orange, or white. Orange is most common because it provides a stark contrast to most natural landscapes. Oh, and they're huge. On average, an aerial marker ball is up to 36 inches in diameter and often weighs between 10 and 25 pounds. They're definitely not for beachball or basketball.

Their purpose? As the name suggests, an aviation marker ball is there to warn small aircraft, such as airplanes and helicopters, of lines in places where pilots may fly low enough to be in danger, like mountain passes and freeways close to airports and airfields. See, power lines may be nearly invisible against terrain from the perspective of a pilot, and, needless to say, a collision with a conductor crossing is a bad day for any size of aircraft. Certainly bad enough to register among the worst air travel experiences.

Here's the thing, though: The transmission structures (the towers) that support the high-voltage lines and telecommunications cables can be 200 feet tall and aren't always easily accessible. You're not likely to use a cherry picker truck to clamp one of these huge markers in place. So, aside from the balls that crews affix as part of the original line installation, the markers often (ironically enough) require a helicopter to install on existing lines. And getting them up there requires some creative flying and handiwork.