FCC No Longer Fears Chinese Toys, Lifts Ban On Super-Cheap Drones

After banning the sale of all new-model foreign-made drones in the U.S. in December, the FCC has started to loosen up a little. Going forward, so-called "toy drones" will be permitted on American store shelves even if they are made in another country. Yes, the Department of Defense, utilizing its vast resources and deep expertise in countering threats, has after months of deliberation reached the conclusion that toys aren't scary enough to ban anymore. Worry not, citizen, for that 6-year-old with a bright blue mini-quadcopter is not a terrorist!

The purported reason for the December ban was a matter of national security: bad guys are increasingly using drones to conduct nefarious activities. Therefore, we must ban drones! But not all of them, for some reason, just foreign ones. So long as terrorists and drug smugglers buy American, that's fine. Oh, and also, the ban was only for new models. Older foreign models could continue to be on sale. That will keep this nation secure!

And it will remain secure even with little kids flying toys around, too. The DoD has a strict list of criteria for what qualifies as a "toy drone," including a take-off weight under 0.3 pounds, 300 feet of controllable range, no GPS, no network connectivity, no cameras, and a maximum 10 minutes of flight time, among other things. Yes, it took the Pentagon months to determine that these were safe.