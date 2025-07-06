Can Rhino Linings Really Prevent Rust Under Your Truck? Here's What Owners Say

Owners agree that preparation is everything when it comes to applying Rhino Linings under your truck. Just like a paint job, the liner needs a clean but rough, sanded surface so it has something to grab onto. Anything from minor surface rust to huge rust holes must be fixed first. Areas that have not rusted through can be sandblasted and chemically treated to get rid of it. If there are already holes through the metal, that area must be cut out and replaced with new metal, primed, and painted before applying Rhino Linings.

Some people recommend POR-15 as an alternative. POR-15 will bond to rusty metal chemically, not just cover it up like Rhino Linings or paint. Both products form a hard, protective coating on top of the metal, but POR-15 leaves a smooth surface, not a rough one like bed liner. It may be worth considering if you already have rust issues that you want to fix, or if your truck rarely leaves pavement, and you don't really need the extra toughness.

Other owners suggest avoiding buying a vehicle that already has a Rhino Linings treatment. Unless the seller can prove otherwise, you don't know whether the job was done correctly or if it was just sprayed on top of existing rust to look good and facilitate a quick sale. Also, be mindful that coating your own vehicle this way may give future buyers pause for this reason, even if you do it correctly.