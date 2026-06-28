This Is The Top-Ranked Quick Oil Change Chain In The Country

Oil changes are a basic DIY job for experienced car owners. There are pros and cons of a DIY oil change, and it takes knowledge, space, and a few hand tools to do the job right. If you don't know much about cars, you're better off leaving it to the pros, whether it be a trusted local mechanic or a quick oil change provider near you. The cost of the average oil change has risen, along with just about everything else, so finding the right place at the right price is important.

In the J.D. Power 2026 U.S. Aftermarket Service Index (ASI) Study, quick oil change establishments like Pep Boys and Jiffy Lube are perceived by car owners as more convenient than dealerships, with speedy service ranking highly. The study reports that fewer than 17% of dealer service centers can complete basic servicing in an hour. On the other hand, 49% of aftermarket shops deliver a full-service oil change in the same timeframe. Affordability is second only to speedy convenience, as the study reveals that car owners are becoming more price-sensitive when servicing their beloved cars.

The J.D. Power ASI study named Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers the top-ranked quick oil change chain in America. The Express Oil franchise leads J.D. Power's ASI study in the quick oil change segment for the fourth consecutive year. It seems the Express Oil promise of a 10-minute drive-in oil change suits the American lifestyle quite well. Meanwhile, the "stay in your car 10-minute oil change" mantra enabled Take 5 to grab second place, with Jiffy Lube and Valvoline Instant Oil Change tied for third.