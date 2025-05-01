Don't Let The 'Whispering Death' Nickname Stop You From Riding The Most Dangerous Motorcycle Ever Sold, You'll Probably Be Fine

As FortNine points out in the video above, the RG 500 was essentially as close to an actual MotoGP bike from the time as anyone could possibly sell. Suzuki had to add lights, turn signals, and quieter exhaust and a few other things to make it street legal, but if you ignore those things, the only real difference between the RG 500 you could buy at the dealer and the RG 500 racing on your TV were some fasteners that were made out of aluminum instead of titanium. As Makoto Suzuki said, "The engine was 100% identical. We just changed the name... You could buy a production RG 500 and win a GP, as Jack Middelburg did in 1981."

And actually, as it turns out, even folks who rode the RG 500 at the time were a little afraid of it. Even Suzuki himself once claimed, "The engine was very hard to ride and peaky. The power was produced from 8,000 to 10,500 RPM — that was it. I rode the [RG 500] for half a lap in Japan and only once — that was enough for me... On the straight, I opened the throttle, the revs suddenly appeared, the bike wheelied, and I pulled in. It was a terrible moment."

Then there was Frank Perris who said, "Most two-stroke riders rode with one or two fingers over the clutch lever, waiting for the seize. I always had four... You never got much warning. You'd probably get a tenth of a second. Sometimes you could catch it, but it was the times you couldn't that were the big trouble." Meanwhile, Barry Sheene said, "I was flat on the tank toward Stavelot doing like 180 odd into this long right-hander. She seized, and I had no f**king chance... I went between the barriers and between this row of parked cars and out the other side into Stavelot Village."