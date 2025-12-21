These Are The 10 Fastest Motorcycles Of The 1970s

The 1970s saw huge changes in the motorcycle industry. The 1970 Clean Air Act all but killed large capacity two-stroke motorcycles. These engines burned fuel and oil, which didn't play well with the new emission standards. The answer: four-stroke engines. The problem: two-stroke engines have a higher power-to-weight ratio, meaning better overall performance. Accordingly, two-stroke engines were the dominant force in motorcycle racing for a long time.

So, one would think that motorcycle speed decreased in the 1970s. History, however, tells a different story. The fastest 1960s motorcycle, the 1969 Honda CB750, already had a 736cc four-stroke engine and a top speed of 125 mph. However, the 1970s were the true beginning of the liter-bike category and advanced aerodynamics, bringing significantly higher top speeds.

How high? Well, one bike even broke the 150-mph (241 km/h) barrier — a significant increase of the CB750's top speed. Heck, in this piece we listed ten 1970s motorcycles that are faster than Honda's groundbreaking 1969 model. So, from strange, rotary-powered bikes to smooth six-cylinder sports touring masterpieces, here are the 10 fastest motorcycles from the 1970s.