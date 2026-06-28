According To This Survey, More Americans Need To Learn How To Escape A Sinking Car

You've seen it in the movies: a car goes careening off a road, cliff, or bridge, and plunges into the water, trapping everyone inside as they desperately try to escape. Do you remember how action stars get out of sinking cars? And do you know how you'd go about escaping if you found yourself in the same situation? According to a 2024 survey by the Cooperative Election Study (CCES), the chances are good that you don't know the safest way of escaping a sinking car — most Americans don't.

The survey asked 1,000 adults nationwide to rate their method of egress and their confidence in their answer and found that only 3% of respondents were both confident and correct. Less than half of those surveyed identified the correct method of escape: through a rear side window. And almost two-thirds of people thought they had more time to figure the problem out than they realistically would.

This indicates a major hole in the country's collective knowledge of how to get out of this dangerous situation. While it might seem like a far-flung occurrence that could never happen to you, it's nevertheless better to be armed with the knowledge of how to successfully escape. After all, one report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) found that 1% of all traffic fatalities in the United States were the result of drownings, and if your Tesla Autopilot can crash into a pond, you should know how to make a hasty exit.