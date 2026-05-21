Cybertruck Driver Tried Using Wade Mode In A Lake, Ended Up In Jail

No matter how much you might hate it, the Tesla Cybertruck is a gift that keeps on giving. The sharp, shiny, ostentatious EVs and their owners constantly find ways to delight us, defying logic and making some seriously stupid automotive moves. Take the latest Cybertruck owner, for instance, a Texas man who decided to take his water-averse Cybertruck into a local lake. His day ended with a not-so-surprising bricked truck and his arrest.

KTVT in Texas reports that first responders and officers were called to Grapevine Lake late Tuesday evening to recover the Cybertruck disabled near the shoreline. According to officials, the driver, Jimmy Jack McDaniel (yes that's his real name) said he had intentionally driven his Cybertruck into the lake to test out the truck's "Wade Mode" feature. The Cybertruck, way over its wade depth in the videos, unsurprisingly took on a lot of water, bricked itself, and stranded McDaniel and his passenger, who eventually decided to abandon it.

If you haven't already indulged in the viral video, I highly recommend it. You can view the original series of video reels shared via zein.dtx on Instagram. In the first two installments, viewers can see the Cybertruck driving around in the water which is just above the Cybertrucks wheels. Disaster hit in the third reel when the truck is shown not moving. In the next reel, someone attempts to help stranded passengers in the Cybertruck exit the vehicle through the window. The sixth is the most beautiful one, where a large crane pulls the waterlogged truck out of the water.