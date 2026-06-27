Here's How Much A 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Has Depreciated In 4 Years

If you're in the market for a high-performance, midsize luxury sedan with a manual transmission in 2026, the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing is an option you may have forgotten about. The order books for the 2026 CT4-V Blackwing closed back in April, with production winding down this year. But fortunately for enthusiasts on a budget, first-model-year examples have now depreciated to below the current average purchase price for a new car, which Kelley Blue Book put at exactly $49,220 for this May.

According to the site, the current national average fair purchase price of a 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing stands at $48,500 (via KBB), down from its original $60,390 MSRP 4 years ago, and a good lick cheaper than the $65,395 Cadillac charges for a new one — if you can find it. For more context, $48,500 on the new performance car market is about what Toyota's asking for a GR Corolla Premium Plus before any dealer markups — a great car in its own right, but one with half the cylinders, half the turbos, and about half the luxury of the Caddy. Cross-referencing values on J.D. Power, a 2022 CT4-V Blackwing is currently trading hands for $50,620. Meanwhile, throwing a nationwide filter for the model on AutoTrader showed us 28 cars for sale ranging from the low-$40,000s to the $60,000 ballpark, depending on mileage and condition.