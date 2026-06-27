Here's How Much A 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Has Depreciated In 4 Years
If you're in the market for a high-performance, midsize luxury sedan with a manual transmission in 2026, the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing is an option you may have forgotten about. The order books for the 2026 CT4-V Blackwing closed back in April, with production winding down this year. But fortunately for enthusiasts on a budget, first-model-year examples have now depreciated to below the current average purchase price for a new car, which Kelley Blue Book put at exactly $49,220 for this May.
According to the site, the current national average fair purchase price of a 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing stands at $48,500 (via KBB), down from its original $60,390 MSRP 4 years ago, and a good lick cheaper than the $65,395 Cadillac charges for a new one — if you can find it. For more context, $48,500 on the new performance car market is about what Toyota's asking for a GR Corolla Premium Plus before any dealer markups — a great car in its own right, but one with half the cylinders, half the turbos, and about half the luxury of the Caddy. Cross-referencing values on J.D. Power, a 2022 CT4-V Blackwing is currently trading hands for $50,620. Meanwhile, throwing a nationwide filter for the model on AutoTrader showed us 28 cars for sale ranging from the low-$40,000s to the $60,000 ballpark, depending on mileage and condition.
The CT4-V is a sports sedan for the ages
In case you forgot, this highest-performing CT4 is powered by a twin-turbo 3.6-liter V6 making 472 horsepower and 445 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels. You also get a choice between a 10-speed automatic transmission and, yes, a slick six-speed manual. That manual is Tremec's TR-6060, by the way — the same gearbox found in what feels like every serious American performance car of the modern era.
Overall critical reception has been almost universally positive. When former Jalopnik editor-in-chief Rory Carroll first drove the Blackwing CT4 in 2021, he called it "absurdly, monumentally good." It's so good, in fact, that when Andy Kalmowitz drove the more pedestrian, perfectly competent CT4-V (not Blackwing) a couple of years ago, his main qualm with it was the fact that it had to live in the shadow of its gnarlier Blackwing brother. And, not for nothing, owning a car called "Blackwing" is just cool as hell and probably worth the (discounted) price of admission alone.