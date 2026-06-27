What Are The Main Differences Between Factory-Installed And Aftermarket Turbos?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The difference between manufacturer-installed (OEM) turbos and aftermarket turbos runs deeper than simply pointing out that one came equipped on the car from the factory, and the other one did not. There are pros and cons to going OEM vs. aftermarket due to the inherent differences between the two, and even hidden costs to consider. When it comes to the main differences, quality control plays a big part, as does warranty and after-sales care. Naturally, an official factory turbocharger that came supplied with the car from the factory is covered under the automaker's warranty based on age and mileage. On the other hand, aftermarket parts come with varying warranties and build qualities.

Of course, price also comes into the equation. Regardless of whether the part in question is a turbocharger or not, the price of OEM parts is a typical downside. As a general rule, heading over to the aftermarket side will save you money, but there are other costs to consider here also, which we'll dive into as well. Finally, customization plays a role. Failure is not the only reason to swap out an old turbocharger — sometimes owners are chasing higher power outputs from their turbo, and this is where aftermarket options really shine.