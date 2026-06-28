A Guy In Sweden Built An Inline-16 Out Of Volvo Engines And It Sounds Awesome

With the Veyron, Bugatti introduced us to the roaring sounds of a quad-turbo W16. Around the time when the Veyron Super Sport was added to the automotive lexicon, somewhere in Sweden, Pelle Söderström decided the world needed another 16-cylinder engine — not in a V or W configuration — but a one-of-a-kind inline-16 with a crank that he jokingly described as a "två meter lång grunka" — Swedish for a "two-meter-long contraption."

What's even more fascinating is that at its core, this 8.1-liter engine — christened the Herkules 1934 — is a clever combination of four Volvo 2.0-liter B20 engines. But before you dismiss this as optimism running on hopes and prayers, realize that Söderström has put a lot of effort into building this engine. It's a well-documented piece of work with a proper workshop manual, albeit in Swedish.

In terms of its engine note, this inline-16 sounds as if several horses are stampeding inside the engine block. There's nothing exotic about the sound, much like the Veyron's, to be fair. Maybe it's the closed space, but from listening to the attached video, you can tell the engine has a loud, industrial tone to it, just like the unrefined sounds of a 90-degree V14.

In hopes of a better sound clip, we've rummaged through Pelle Söderström's YouTube channel and managed to unearth another video of the engine's start-up. Our optimism quickly fizzled out, as the video shows the straight-16 firing away in what can only be described as a lot of noise. Perhaps it's the audio quality that's to blame. In another 54-second clip, however, you can hear the exhaust a bit more and sort of make out the engine's deep and bass-y tone.