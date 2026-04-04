You're Not Prepared For How Cool A V14 Engine Would Sound

You're probably familiar with the high-pitched whine of a flat-plane engine or the deep rumble of a cross-plane American V8. If you're lucky enough, you may have heard and experienced the harmonious sounds of a V12 or the tremendously bassy W16. But have you wondered what a 14-cylinder engine would sound like, specifically one with a "V" configuration?

Unfortunately, there are no production cars with a V14. But a certain IceManV93 demonstrates what a simulated V14 could sound like. Spoiler alert: it sounds incredibly unrefined, like a really exotic lawnmower or a CNC machine. But a second video shows a more refined V14 that could find its way into a Ferrari, should the Italian marque ever decide to do so. Unlike the previous simulation, this V14 sounds more like an angrier V10. Some might say it sounds eerily similar to Bugatti's new V16.

Inspect closely, and you'll realize the first V14 has a 90-degree bank angle and seems to be firing unevenly. The second V14 has a narrower bank angle, and judging by the sound, it's likely closer to its natural 51.4-degree firing interval (720÷14). This is an assumption, though, based on examples like the even-firing LFA V10 and many 60-degree V12s that share similar bank angles and firing intervals. For context, the LFA's V10 contrasts (in both sound and design) with the Lamborghini Huracan's uneven-firing V10, which uses a 90-degree bank angle instead of 72. In practice, however, the weird 51.4-degree angle is nothing more than an inconvenience, and using a common 90-degree split makes the engine almost sound like it's falling apart.