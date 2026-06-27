This Tractor Engine Company Once Powered A Norwegian Racer To 180 MPH Speed Record

Wisconsin was once the unequivocal home of engine manufacturing, as Milwaukee-built workhorses used to power everything from lawnmowers and go-karts to marine and industrial equipment — all hailing from the cheese-head state. Wisconsin Motor, Kohler, Briggs & Stratton, Case, Allis-Chalmers, Eagle, and over a hundred more hailed from the western shores of Lake Michigan. And while Wisconsin Motor is historically known for its tiny air-cooled single-cylinder engines making under 10 horsepower, the company made its name building big stuff. The Wisconsin T-Head, available in both four- and six-cylinder layouts, was used in a variety of Stutz and Pierce-Arrow cars, heavy-duty trucks, and even aircraft. One such engine found its way into Sig Haughdahl's 1922 Wisconsin Special race car.

Between the World Wars, dozens of speed-obsessed engineers found themselves shoving ever larger engines into touring car chassis, for the express pursuit of speed. Norwegian-born Haughdahl began racing in America around 1912 when he equipped an Indian Motorcycle for ice races in Minnesota. He transferred his sliding skills to four wheels at the tail end of the decade, eventually becoming IMCA dirt track champion six years in a row between 1927 and 1932. As an up-and-comer before his champion status, Haughdahl built the big white monster you see here in an effort to take top speed glory.

According to an account of the car from 2004, the massive 836-cubic-inch inline six was one of just three such engines built by Wisconsin Motor. With a single overhead camshaft and an exposed valvetrain, the engine is certainly a unique one. The alloy cylinders are cast in pairs with cast iron cylinder liners. Each of the cylinders spits its exhaust gases directly out the side through massive four-inch-diameter exhaust tubes. It looks like a demon, goes like the possessed, and sounds like hellfire.