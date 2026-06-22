The 4-Gallon Minimum Rule Isn't A Federal Law, But It Still Exists For A Good Reason

That's most pumps, by the way, and E15 remains a fairly uncommon sight today. According to Newsweek, it's only sold at about 3% of the country's gas stations, and only a subset of those do so with blender pumps — most dispense E15 with its own hose or a whole different pump entirely. So, realistically, many Americans may never even encounter the "four-gallon minimum" rule at all. But why is this even a thing? And what the heck is even ethanol?

Ethanol is a clear, colorless alcohol primarily produced from corn grain. It's higher octane than regular gasoline and is mixed in with 83- and 90-octane gas to produce the 87- and 93-octane stuff we put in our cars. If you put fuel in your car without a high-enough octane rating, it may cause engine knock, damage, and reduce its fuel efficiency. Originally sold as something that would make gas more environmentally friendly and less expensive, Ethanol's presence in America's fuel in any capacity is a bit controversial.

Ethanol is also a powerful solvent that can cause serious damage to the rubber, plastic, and aluminum inside the wrong engine. The EPA, by the way, strictly prohibits the use of E15 in all motorcycles, heavy-duty vehicles such as buses and delivery trucks, boats, snowmobiles, chainsaws, and lawn mowers.

The fuel also made headlines recently after House Republicans pushed to expand E15 sales in response to rising gas prices — despite E15 generally being less efficient. What's more, ethanol's alleged environmental benefits are questionable at best, and having to buy at least 4 gallons of fuel, whether you need it or not, is not a great side effect either. Just watch John Oliver explain how ethanol fuel is a total fraud.