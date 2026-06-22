Every Pontiac Firebird Generation Ranked By Top Speed
Pontiac operations officially ended in 2010. You know what else happened in 2010? Apple gave us the first-ever iPad, Instagram was launched, and the Chevy Camaro had been resurrected for the first model year of its fifth-generation run.
Sadly, Pontiac's rebadged variant of the Camaro, the Firebird, would not return alongside it. The nameplate went belly up when both fourth-generation F-bodies were discontinued back in 2002. We suppose you could say the Firebird died so the Camaro could live. No? Too much of a reach? Well, today we have the pleasure of discussing the former, which shall remain in the past while the latter is set to return as a seventh-gen model (and it might offer a new supercharged V8).
So, why are we talking about Pontiac in 2026? Maybe everyone's feeling nostalgic with the Camaro's comeback and talk of a Buick sedan. Perhaps this rekindled the ruckus GM stirred up last year when it posted a playful ad on Instagram. That fake Pontiac ad from Car and Driver for April Fool's Day in 2024 probably has something to do with it, too. Regardless of why or how it came to be, we will rank the four Pontiac Firebird generations by speed strictly based on recorded data from verifiable instrumented testing of factory-stock vehicles. This means we are disregarding numbers from modified examples as well as theoretical or calculated figures. Our findings may reaffirm the obvious, but one doesn't need a reason to nerd out over Pontiac history.
4. First-generation Firebird - 115 mph
Unsurprisingly, the oldest Pontiac Firebirds — like the one that spent a decade in a shipping container — have the lowest top speed out of the bunch. Remember, we based this on verified top speeds observed in instrumented testing, rather than claims or estimates. For the first-gen Firebird, the data shows a top speed of 115 miles per hour for a 1967 Firebird 400 with a four-speed manual, though it was limited to quarter-mile runs of vehicles that were completely unmodified.
As a fun side quest, we looked for the first-gen model that would give us our best shot at reaching the highest speed in a factory-stock vehicle in an ideal testing environment with as much pavement as needed. At first glance, the 1969 Firebird Trans Am Ram Air IV seemed like a safe bet, with its 400-cubic-inch V8 that made about 350 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque. With this much power on tap, it can reach triple-digit speeds at the dragstrip.
More than one source cited a calculated top speed of more than 130 mph, including a 140-mph estimate for a 1969 Firebird 400 HO with an automatic transmission and a 2.78:1 rear ratio from Hemmings. You'd be hard-pressed to achieve such speed with a factory-spec vehicle due to various limitations, including aerodynamics and tires. With that said, what would be your choice when it comes to deciding which first-gen Firebird would actually yield the highest top speed in a real-world comparison test? Feel free to choose a different variant for different targets, such as quarter- versus half-mile sprints, though we're not so sure we've got the stones to do an all-out half-mile run in these things.
3. Second-generation Firebird - 132 mph
Although others may be partial to first-gen models, it's easy to understand the appeal of Pontiac's second-generation pony car. Who doesn't love the sight of a screaming chicken on the hood? Random take: Billy from "Stranger Things" should've been driving a Trans Am instead of a Z28.
But, generally speaking, the Firebird is seen as living in the Camaro's shadow. In at least one underdog story, the Trans Am actually beat out the Camaro Z/28, Corvette L48, Mercury Capri, and Phoenix SJ in a cornering comparison by Car and Driver in 1979. And when it comes to speed, another Car and Driver test observed a 1979 Firebird Trans Am reach a top speed of 132 mph with a 3.23 final drive at 5,400 rpm, which was 400 rpm above redline.
For reference, the Firebird used in that test was equipped with the WS6 package and its 400-cubic-inch V8 sent a claimed 220 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque to a four-speed manual transmission. Its sticker price was $7,285, which equates to roughly $32,500 in today's money. According to the Hagerty valuation tool, a 1979 Trans Am hardtop coupe with that same V8 in good condition is worth just under $26,000 today.
2. Third-generation Firebird - 162 mph
You have probably heard about the Banks Pontiac Trans Am, which hit 283 mph at the Bonneville Salt Flats. Perhaps you're even familiar with the Tojan by Knudsen Automotive. If you have, then you'll know why we're mentioning it. If you haven't, well, it was a coachbuilt third-gen Firebird that allegedly managed to hit 206 miles per hour with a twin-turbo V8 that was originally built for a boat. It isn't verified and it wasn't stock, but the Tojan was originally available from a Pontiac dealership with a factory warranty (on remaining factory components). Neither of these 200 mph or higher data points qualify, but they're still worth mentioning.
Also notable is the SLP Firehawk, which was a race-ready variant equipped with a 5.7-liter V8, a 1LE suspension package, and was available to order with the same front Brembo brake calipers that Ferrari used on the F40. SLP claimed a top speed of 160 mph, and Car and Driver recorded 158 mph in a unit that already endured 20,000 test miles. These mad machines were sold to the public through dealers, but only 25 were ever built.
Interestingly, a recorded top speed for a factory-stock third-gen Trans Am sits at an even higher 162 mph. Motor Trend captured that peak figure via radar while testing a 1989 Turbo Trans Am. During a separate test, Car and Driver reported the TTA hit the 130 mph mark in as little as 30.2 seconds and reported a top speed of 153 mph. Those top speeds are nothing to scoff at, and probably feel pretty intense from behind the wheel of a 40-year-old Pontiac. For the sake of comparison, the new Corvette ZR1X hit a trap speed of 159.57 mph while completing a quarter-mile sprint in just 8.675 seconds.
1. Fourth-generation Firebird - 163 mph
So, according to our findings, the recorded top speed for a fourth-gen Firebird is a mere single mile per hour greater than that of the third-gen Firebird: 163 mph. It's worth noting, however, that the 30th Anniversary edition model used in the referenced Car and Driver test was electronically limited to that top speed. And despite netting the fastest top speed in a three-way comparison between it, a Camaro SS, and a Ford Mustang Cobra — all of which were convertibles — it came in last place.
Even so, other outlets praised the fourth-gen Firebird in WS6 guise, and appreciated it as the fun hooligan that it was. Its elevated 320 horsepower and 345 pound-feet of torque provided more than enough entertainment, and would surely still be a good time today.
One thing this comparison highlights is just how deceptively close things can look on paper. For instance, the gap between third- and fourth-gen models might appear to be negligible based on the acceleration times. But by that logic, a third-gen turbo Trans Am isn't too far off from a sixth-gen Camaro SS since it's only about three-tenths of a second to 60 mph and because the top speed isn't too far off. For reference, one of the only verifiable stock top speed runs for a sixth-gen Camaro came courtesy of John Hennessey, creator of the Hennessey Performance Venom F5. The Hennessey Performance YouTube channel even has a video of a stock unit topping out at 170 mph, though the man himself responded to a comment saying it felt like the car could've kept climbing.