Every Pontiac Firebird Generation Ranked By Top Speed

Pontiac operations officially ended in 2010. You know what else happened in 2010? Apple gave us the first-ever iPad, Instagram was launched, and the Chevy Camaro had been resurrected for the first model year of its fifth-generation run.

Sadly, Pontiac's rebadged variant of the Camaro, the Firebird, would not return alongside it. The nameplate went belly up when both fourth-generation F-bodies were discontinued back in 2002. We suppose you could say the Firebird died so the Camaro could live. No? Too much of a reach? Well, today we have the pleasure of discussing the former, which shall remain in the past while the latter is set to return as a seventh-gen model (and it might offer a new supercharged V8).

So, why are we talking about Pontiac in 2026? Maybe everyone's feeling nostalgic with the Camaro's comeback and talk of a Buick sedan. Perhaps this rekindled the ruckus GM stirred up last year when it posted a playful ad on Instagram. That fake Pontiac ad from Car and Driver for April Fool's Day in 2024 probably has something to do with it, too. Regardless of why or how it came to be, we will rank the four Pontiac Firebird generations by speed strictly based on recorded data from verifiable instrumented testing of factory-stock vehicles. This means we are disregarding numbers from modified examples as well as theoretical or calculated figures. Our findings may reaffirm the obvious, but one doesn't need a reason to nerd out over Pontiac history.