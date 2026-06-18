These Are The Worst Car Castings You've Seen In Movies And TV

Building cars is hard. We know this. But did you know that making movies and TV shows is also hard? Yeah, who knew! One of the hardest parts of making a movie is set design. The whole purpose of media is to transport the viewer into a different, but still believable world. Cars are a huge part of any piece of art set in the last 100 years, but some directors only see the jump cuts and close-ups, and treat cars like an afterthought.

Which is why I asked you earlier this week about what bad car casting takes you out of the moment. From forced product placement to cars that just didn't fit the character, you guys came up with a tidy list of cinema car sins for your fellow Jalops to pursue. The once-humble, now highly desirable classic Bronco makes two appearances on this list. We get it, they're cool, but come on. Make it make sense!