What's The Worst Car Casting You've Seen In A TV Show Or Movie?

We already know I'm a total nerd. I've written about my love of "Star Trek" enough for readers of this mom-and-pop blogsite to know I am not cool. But there's an even more embarrassing piece of media that has held my heart since I was way too young to be reading her books; Anne Rice novels. Right now, the second book in the Rice's Vampire Chronicles series, "The Vampire Lestat," is airing on AMC. I have been a good sport and rolled with all of the major liberties the TV show takes with the gothic horror romance books, but there's one change I cannot abide; the casting of our titular character's cars.

I was going to let this go, as the show is so much fun (I've forgiven much worst left turns from the source material in AMC's reimagining, among them, vampires peeing. For real? You couldn't think of another way to isolate characters from large crowds?) and even when the rockstar vampire arrives at a Detroit hotel in a second-generation Camaro, I was going to let it slide. It's not a Lestat car, but at least it's a cool car, and who knows? Maybe this is just his Detroit car. Detroit car for the Detroit episode. But no. The Camaro sticks through the story is seems and in the second episode, Lestat mentions driving his Mustang, and that's when I'd had enough.

In the novels, Anne Rice mentioned two vehicles for her lead vampire; a Harley-Davison, which he briefly rides around New Orleans as he tries to get his mind around the modern era, and a black Porsche. What Porsche, we can't say, Rice wasn't a car girl, but a Porsche makes sense for a glitzy, overcompensating emotionally damaged piece of immortal Euro trash. Heck, it's the only car that makes sense. You know what doesn't make sense? A Camaro and/or a Mustang! These are bro cars. Plus, one of the defining features of Lestat is that he likes modern things. He uses the slang of the time, he knows how to use technology and understands every era he exists in. Why not give him a bad ass car from the here and now while he talks about collecting Labubus and downing candy plates?

AMC, you broke my heart a little with this one. I mean, I'm still going to watch, but I'm going to grit my teeth when I see my 256 year old vampire driving a Camaro. It just doesn't make sense to me! Now you, tell me what media (embarrassing or not) that has the worst car casting you've ever seen.