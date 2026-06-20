Lawsuit Claims Ram ProMaster Only Uses 7 Gears When Customers Paid For 9

If you bought nine apples, but later found that you couldn't eat two of them, how many apples do you have? Technically you still have nine, but in practice you only have seven that you can use. Such an argument is the basis of yet another lawsuit against Stellantis (though probably without the apples). Top Class Actions reports that Victor Gonzalez and Stuart Glick have filed a class action lawsuit against Stellantis, alleging that the company falsely advertised that the 2022 and 2023 Ram ProMaster vans as having a 9-speed automatic transmission. To be clear, that transmission does contain nine separate gear ratios, an upgrade from the 6-speed transmission offered through 2021. That is not in question.

What the lawsuit alleges is that these vans are so slow, they never get around to engaging eighth or ninth gear, making them effectively 7-speeds instead. The lawsuit further claims that Stellantis promised that the higher gear ratios in the nine-speed transmission's top gears would reduce engine RPM compared to the old 6-speed. Numerically, that is true. However, it's only true in practice if the transmission actually uses those highest gears. The lawsuit alleges it does not, making the new transmission effectively the same as the old one.

It also claims that Stellantis either was or should have been aware of this issue, yet chose to ignore it and market the vans as having 9-speed transmissions. Which technically, they do, regardless of whether they use all the gears or not. (In the past, DaimlerChrysler once did precisely the opposite, selling a 6-speed transmission with only four or five of those gears enabled.)